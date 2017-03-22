Estas son las series y películas que llegan y se van de Netflix en abril de 2017Eduardo MarínHace 38 minutosArchivar en: NetflixSeriesPelículasEstrenosCatálogo1EditarPromoverCompartir a Kinja Toggle Conversation toolsIr al enlace permanente Llega el mes de abril y con él un nuevo catálogo de series y películas para Netflix, incluyendo un alud de contenido original producido por la compañía. Esto es todo lo que llega y se va de Netflix durante abril. Estados Unidos y LatinoaméricaAl catálogo estadounidense llegará un montón de películas y series originales de Netflix, incluyendo una nueva temporada de The Get Down, el estreno de Girlboss, Bill Nye Saves the World y Dear White People. Advertisement Advertisement Además, también veremos la llegada de una nueva temporada de DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, la primera temporada de Wynonna Earp y la exitosa película Kubo and the Two Strings. Todas las producciones originales de Netflix se estrenarán de forma simultánea en Latinoamérica. El resto del catálogo cambiará de forma similar.Series y películas que llegan en abril de 2017 1 de abrilA Weekend with the Family (2016)A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)Across the Universe (2007)An American Tail (1986)An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999)Boy Bye (2016)Born To Be Free (2016)Cool Runnings (1993)Good Witch - Temporada 2 (2016)Gremlins (1984)Only for One Night (2016)Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’ (1971)Scooby-Doo (2002)Schindler’s List (1993)Something’s Gotta Give (2003)Thunderstruck (2012)Wynonna Earp - Temporada 1 (2016)Trouble with the Curve (2012)Tropic Thunder (2008)The Tenth Man (2016)2 de abrilThe D Train (2015)4 de abrilChewing Gum - Temporada 2Louis C.K. 20176 de abrilDisney’s The BFG (2016)7 de abrilEl Faro De Las OrcasDawn of the Croods - Temporada 3The Get Down - Temporada 2Win It All8 de abrilKubo and the Two Strings (2016)10 de abrilDocumentary Now! - Temporada 2 (2016)11 de abrilKevin Hart: What Now (2016)12 de abrilDC’s Legends of Tomorrow - Temporada 2 (2016)14 de abrilChelsea - Temporada 2El Elegido (2017)Mystery Science Theater 3000: The ReturnSandy Wexler15 de abrilDisney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)Slam18 de abrilLucas Brothers: On Drugs19 de abrilA Plastic Ocean21 de abrilBill Nye Saves the World - Temporada 1Girlboss - Temporada 1Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On - Temporada 1Sand CastleTales by Light - Temporada 2The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show - Temporada 4The Prestige (2006)Tramps22 de abrilThe Great British Baking Show: Masterclass - Temporadas 1 a 3 (2016)The Secret Life of Pets (2016)23 de abrilLiv and Maddie - Temporada 4 (2016)Phantom (2013)24 de abrilLong Nights Short Mornings (2016)25 de abrilDisney’s Queen of Katwe (2016)The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and DisappearedVir Das: Abroad Understanding26 de abrilReal Rescues - Temporadas 6 y 7 (2012)Trust (2010)27 de abrilLas Chicas del Cable - Temporada 128 de abrilA Murder in the Park (2014)Casting JonBenetDear White People - Temporada 1Rodney KingSmall Crimes30 de abrilSofia the First - Temporada 3Series y películas que se van en abril de 2017 1 de abrilAlly McBeal - Temporadas 1 a 5Angel - Temporadas 1 a 5Better Off Ted - Temporada 1Barbershop 2: Back in BusinessBones - Temporadas 1 a 4Buffy the Vampire Slayer - Temporadas 1 a 7ChaplinDollhouse - Temporada 1Ferris Bueller’s Day OffFireflyHouse, M.D. - Temporadas 1 a 8Lie to Me - Temporada 1Menace II SocietyResident Evil: ExtinctionRosewell - Temporadas 1 a 3Snow DayStomp the YardSuperman IISuperman IIISuperman IV: The Quest for PeaceImage via Warner Bros.Superman ReturnsSuperman: The MovieThe Agony and the EcstasyThe Boys from BrazilThe EscapistThe Princess BrideThe Riches - Temporada 1 y 2The Usual SuspectsThe X-Files - Temporadas 1 a 9Vanilla Sky3 de abrilCollateral DamageThe Circle7 de abrilLegit - Temporada 2Wilfred - Temporada 49 de abrilHero10 de abrilLegit - Temporada 1Flower Girl14 de abrilThe Lazarus Effect15 de abrilA Fantastic Fear of Everything17 de abrilAmerican Dad! - Temporada 626 de abrilThe Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear30 de abrilUnder the Tuscan SunThe MirrorBorn to DefenseThe DefenderEspaña Estas son las series y películas que llegan a España en abril de 2017Louis C.K.: 2017 (4 de abril)Win it All (7 de abril)The Get Down - Temporada 2 (7 de abril)Mystery Science Theater 3000 - Temporada 1 (14 de abril)Bill Nye Saves the World - Temporada 1 (21 de abril)Girlboss - Temporada 1 (28 de abril)Quién es JonBenét (28 de abril)Dear White People - Temporada 1 (28 de abril)Síguenos también en Twitter, Facebook y Flipboard.Más historias que no puedes perderte:Cómo saber si están usando tu cuenta de Netflix sin tu autorizaciónHe visto Kubo and the two strings, una pequeña obra de arte que te reconciliará con el mundoCómo elegir, descargar y gestionar tus películas y series en la aplicación de NetflixCómo hacer que Netflix cargue más rápido tus series y películasIron Fist es la primera serie de Marvel y Netflix que decepciona (y la culpa es de Daredevil)14 atajos de teclado y trucos escondidos de NetflixEduardo Maríneduardo@gizmodo.com@ed_marinRedactor en Gizmodo. 