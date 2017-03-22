Llega el mes de abril y con él un nuevo catálogo de series y películas para Netflix, incluyendo un alud de contenido original producido por la compañía. Esto es todo lo que llega y se va de Netflix durante abril.

Estados Unidos y Latinoamérica

Al catálogo estadounidense llegará un montón de películas y series originales de Netflix, incluyendo una nueva temporada de The Get Down, el estreno de Girlboss, Bill Nye Saves the World y Dear White People.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Además, también veremos la llegada de una nueva temporada de DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, la primera temporada de Wynonna Earp y la exitosa película Kubo and the Two Strings.

Todas las producciones originales de Netflix se estrenarán de forma simultánea en Latinoamérica. El resto del catálogo cambiará de forma similar.

Series y películas que llegan en abril de 2017

1 de abril

  • A Weekend with the Family (2016)
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
  • Across the Universe (2007)
  • An American Tail (1986)
  • An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)
  • An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999)
  • Boy Bye (2016)
  • Born To Be Free (2016)
  • Cool Runnings (1993)
  • Good Witch - Temporada 2 (2016)
  • Gremlins (1984)
  • Only for One Night (2016)
  • Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’ (1971)
  • Scooby-Doo (2002)
  • Schindler’s List (1993)
  • Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
  • Thunderstruck (2012)
  • Wynonna Earp - Temporada 1 (2016)
  • Trouble with the Curve (2012)
  • Tropic Thunder (2008)
  • The Tenth Man (2016)

2 de abril

  • The D Train (2015)

4 de abril

  • Chewing Gum - Temporada 2
  • Louis C.K. 2017

6 de abril

  • Disney’s The BFG (2016)

7 de abril

  • El Faro De Las Orcas
  • Dawn of the Croods - Temporada 3
  • The Get Down - Temporada 2
  • Win It All

8 de abril

  • Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

10 de abril

  • Documentary Now! - Temporada 2 (2016)

11 de abril

  • Kevin Hart: What Now (2016)

12 de abril

  • DC’s Legends of Tomorrow - Temporada 2 (2016)

14 de abril

  • Chelsea - Temporada 2
  • El Elegido (2017)
  • Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return
  • Sandy Wexler

15 de abril

  • Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)
  • Slam

18 de abril

  • Lucas Brothers: On Drugs

19 de abril

  • A Plastic Ocean

21 de abril

  • Bill Nye Saves the World - Temporada 1
  • Girlboss - Temporada 1
  • Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On - Temporada 1
  • Sand Castle
  • Tales by Light - Temporada 2
  • The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show - Temporada 4
  • The Prestige (2006)
  • Tramps

22 de abril

  • The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass - Temporadas 1 a 3 (2016)
  • The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

23 de abril

  • Liv and Maddie - Temporada 4 (2016)
  • Phantom (2013)

24 de abril

  • Long Nights Short Mornings (2016)

25 de abril

  • Disney’s Queen of Katwe (2016)
  • The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared
  • Vir Das: Abroad Understanding

26 de abril

  • Real Rescues - Temporadas 6 y 7 (2012)
  • Trust (2010)

27 de abril

  • Las Chicas del Cable - Temporada 1

28 de abril

  • A Murder in the Park (2014)
  • Casting JonBenet
  • Dear White People - Temporada 1
  • Rodney King
  • Small Crimes

30 de abril

  • Sofia the First - Temporada 3

Series y películas que se van en abril de 2017

1 de abril

  • Ally McBeal - Temporadas 1 a 5
  • Angel - Temporadas 1 a 5
  • Better Off Ted - Temporada 1
  • Barbershop 2: Back in Business
  • Bones - Temporadas 1 a 4
  • Buffy the Vampire Slayer - Temporadas 1 a 7
  • Chaplin
  • Dollhouse - Temporada 1
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • Firefly
  • House, M.D. - Temporadas 1 a 8
  • Lie to Me - Temporada 1
  • Menace II Society
  • Resident Evil: Extinction
  • Rosewell - Temporadas 1 a 3
  • Snow Day
  • Stomp the Yard
  • Superman II
  • Superman III
  • Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
  • Image via Warner Bros.
  • Superman Returns
  • Superman: The Movie
  • The Agony and the Ecstasy
  • The Boys from Brazil
  • The Escapist
  • The Princess Bride
  • The Riches - Temporada 1 y 2
  • The Usual Suspects
  • The X-Files - Temporadas 1 a 9
  • Vanilla Sky

3 de abril

  • Collateral Damage
  • The Circle

7 de abril

  • Legit - Temporada 2
  • Wilfred - Temporada 4

9 de abril

  • Hero

10 de abril

  • Legit - Temporada 1
  • Flower Girl

14 de abril

  • The Lazarus Effect

15 de abril

  • A Fantastic Fear of Everything

17 de abril

  • American Dad! - Temporada 6

26 de abril

  • The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear

30 de abril

  • Under the Tuscan Sun
  • The Mirror
  • Born to Defense
  • The Defender

España

Estas son las series y películas que llegan a España en abril de 2017

  • Louis C.K.: 2017 (4 de abril)
  • Win it All (7 de abril)
  • The Get Down - Temporada 2 (7 de abril)
  • Mystery Science Theater 3000 - Temporada 1 (14 de abril)
  • Bill Nye Saves the World - Temporada 1 (21 de abril)
  • Girlboss - Temporada 1 (28 de abril)
  • Quién es JonBenét (28 de abril)
  • Dear White People - Temporada 1 (28 de abril)

Síguenos también en Twitter, Facebook y Flipboard.

Más historias que no puedes perderte:

Cómo saber si están usando tu cuenta de Netflix sin tu autorización
He visto Kubo and the two strings, una pequeña obra de arte que te reconciliará con el mundo
Cómo elegir, descargar y gestionar tus películas y series en la aplicación de Netflix
Cómo hacer que Netflix cargue más rápido tus series y películas
Iron Fist es la primera serie de Marvel y Netflix que decepciona (y la culpa es de Daredevil)
14 atajos de teclado y trucos escondidos de Netflix