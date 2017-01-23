En el cine, com en la vida, a veces se acierta y a veces no. La academia de los infames premios Razzie ha hecho públicos los nominados a las peores películas, directores, actores y guiones de 2016. El Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice de Zack Snyder está en prácticamente todas las categorías.

El batman triste de Ben Affleck comparte candidatura con otros horrores fílmicos como las Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the shadows, Suicide Squad , Gods of Egypt o Zoolander 2. También hay películas que se merecen ser candidatas a estos antipremios y se han librado por los pelos. Si me preguntan a mi, Zoolander 2 debería llevarse todos los Razzies este año salvo el de guión, y no porque sea malo, sino porque no tiene nada que se pueda llamar así. La gala de los Razzie se celebrará el día 25 de febrero.

Peor película

  • Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Dirty Grandpa
  • Gods of Egypt
  • Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
  • Independence Day: Resurgence
  • Zoolander No. 2

Peor actor

  • Ben Affleck por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Gerard Butler por Gods of Egypt, y London Has Fallen
  • Henry Cavill por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Robert de Niro por Dirty Grandpa
  • Dinesh D’Souza por Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
  • Ben Stiller por Zoolander No. 2

Peor actriz

  • Megan Fox por Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
  • Tyler Perry por BOO! A Medea Halloween
  • Julia Roberts por Mother’s Day
  • Becky Turner por Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
  • Naomi Watts por Divergent Series: Allegiant y Shut-In
  • Shailene Woodley por Divergent Series: Allegiant

Peor actor de reparto

  • Nicolas Cage por Snowden
  • Johnny Depp por Alice Through the Looking Glass
  • Will Ferrell por Zoolander No. 2
  • Jesse Eisenberg por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Jared Leto por Suicide Squad
  • Owen Wilson por Zoolander No. 2

Peor actriz de reparto

  • Julianne Hough por Dirty Grandpa
  • Kate Hudson por Mother’s Day
  • Aubrey Plaza por Dirty Grandpa
  • Jane Seymour por Fifty Shades of Black
  • Sela Ward por Independence Day: Resurgence
  • Kristen Wiig por Zoolander No. 2

Peor director

  • Dinesh D’Souza y Bruce Schooley por Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
  • Roland Emmerich por Independence Day: Resurgence
  • Tyler Perry por BOO! A Medea Halloween
  • Alex Proyas por Gods of Egypt
  • Zack Snyder por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Ben Stiller por Zoolander No. 2

Peor precuela, remake, spin-off o secuela

  • Alice Through the Looking Glass
  • Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Fifty Shades of Black
  • Independence Day: Resurgence
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
  • Zoolander No. 2

Peor guión

  • Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Dirty Grandpa
  • Gods of Egypt
  • Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
  • Independence Day: Resurgence
  • Suicide Squad

[vía The Wrap]