En el cine, com en la vida, a veces se acierta y a veces no. La academia de los infames premios Razzie ha hecho públicos los nominados a las peores películas, directores, actores y guiones de 2016. El Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice de Zack Snyder está en prácticamente todas las categorías.



El batman triste de Ben Affleck comparte candidatura con otros horrores fílmicos como las Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the shadows, Suicide Squad , Gods of Egypt o Zoolander 2. También hay películas que se merecen ser candidatas a estos antipremios y se han librado por los pelos. Si me preguntan a mi, Zoolander 2 debería llevarse todos los Razzies este año salvo el de guión, y no porque sea malo, sino porque no tiene nada que se pueda llamar así. La gala de los Razzie se celebrará el día 25 de febrero.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peor película

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice



Dirty Grandpa



Gods of Egypt



Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party



Independence Day: Resurgence



Zoolander No. 2



Peor actor

Ben Affleck por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice



Gerard Butler por Gods of Egypt, y London Has Fallen



Henry Cavill por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice



Robert de Niro por Dirty Grandpa



Dinesh D’Souza por Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party



Ben Stiller por Zoolander No. 2



Peor actriz

Sponsored

Megan Fox por Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows



Tyler Perry por BOO! A Medea Halloween



Julia Roberts por Mother’s Day



Becky Turner por Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party



Naomi Watts por Divergent Series: Allegiant y Shut-In



Shailene Woodley por Divergent Series: Allegiant



Peor actor de reparto

Advertisement

Nicolas Cage por Snowden



Johnny Depp por Alice Through the Looking Glass



Will Ferrell por Zoolander No. 2



Jesse Eisenberg por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice



Jared Leto por Suicide Squad



Owen Wilson por Zoolander No. 2



Peor actriz de reparto

Advertisement

Julianne Hough por Dirty Grandpa



Kate Hudson por Mother’s Day



Aubrey Plaza por Dirty Grandpa



Jane Seymour por Fifty Shades of Black



Sela Ward por Independence Day: Resurgence



Kristen Wiig por Zoolander No. 2



Peor director

Advertisement

Dinesh D’Souza y Bruce Schooley por Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party



Roland Emmerich por Independence Day: Resurgence



Tyler Perry por BOO! A Medea Halloween



Alex Proyas por Gods of Egypt



Zack Snyder por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice



Ben Stiller por Zoolander No. 2



Peor precuela, remake, spin-off o secuela

Alice Through the Looking Glass



Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice



Fifty Shades of Black



Independence Day: Resurgence



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows



Zoolander No. 2



Peor guión

Advertisement

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice



Dirty Grandpa



Gods of Egypt



Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party



Independence Day: Resurgence



Suicide Squad



[vía The Wrap]