Estos son los candidatos a peores películas del año en los premios Razzie 2016Carlos Zahumenszkyhoy 11:34amArchivar en: Razziecinecandidatospeores películas13EditarPromoverCompartir a Kinja Toggle Conversation toolsIr al enlace permanente En el cine, com en la vida, a veces se acierta y a veces no. La academia de los infames premios Razzie ha hecho públicos los nominados a las peores películas, directores, actores y guiones de 2016. El Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice de Zack Snyder está en prácticamente todas las categorías. El batman triste de Ben Affleck comparte candidatura con otros horrores fílmicos como las Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the shadows, Suicide Squad , Gods of Egypt o Zoolander 2. También hay películas que se merecen ser candidatas a estos antipremios y se han librado por los pelos. Si me preguntan a mi, Zoolander 2 debería llevarse todos los Razzies este año salvo el de guión, y no porque sea malo, sino porque no tiene nada que se pueda llamar así. La gala de los Razzie se celebrará el día 25 de febrero. Advertisement Advertisement Peor películaBatman v Superman: Dawn of JusticeDirty GrandpaGods of EgyptHillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic PartyIndependence Day: ResurgenceZoolander No. 2Peor actorBen Affleck por Batman v Superman: Dawn of JusticeGerard Butler por Gods of Egypt, y London Has FallenHenry Cavill por Batman v Superman: Dawn of JusticeRobert de Niro por Dirty GrandpaDinesh D’Souza por Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic PartyBen Stiller por Zoolander No. 2Peor actriz Sponsored Megan Fox por Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the ShadowsTyler Perry por BOO! A Medea HalloweenJulia Roberts por Mother’s DayBecky Turner por Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic PartyNaomi Watts por Divergent Series: Allegiant y Shut-InShailene Woodley por Divergent Series: AllegiantPeor actor de reparto Advertisement Nicolas Cage por SnowdenJohnny Depp por Alice Through the Looking GlassWill Ferrell por Zoolander No. 2Jesse Eisenberg por Batman v Superman: Dawn of JusticeJared Leto por Suicide SquadOwen Wilson por Zoolander No. 2Peor actriz de reparto Advertisement Julianne Hough por Dirty GrandpaKate Hudson por Mother’s DayAubrey Plaza por Dirty GrandpaJane Seymour por Fifty Shades of BlackSela Ward por Independence Day: ResurgenceKristen Wiig por Zoolander No. 2Peor director Advertisement Dinesh D’Souza y Bruce Schooley por Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic PartyRoland Emmerich por Independence Day: ResurgenceTyler Perry por BOO! A Medea HalloweenAlex Proyas por Gods of EgyptZack Snyder por Batman v Superman: Dawn of JusticeBen Stiller por Zoolander No. 2Peor precuela, remake, spin-off o secuelaAlice Through the Looking GlassBatman v Superman: Dawn of JusticeFifty Shades of BlackIndependence Day: ResurgenceTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the ShadowsZoolander No. 2Peor guión Advertisement Batman v Superman: Dawn of JusticeDirty GrandpaGods of EgyptHillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic PartyIndependence Day: ResurgenceSuicide Squad[vía The Wrap]Carlos Zahumenszkycarlos@gizmodo.com@TxaumesEditor en Gizmodo, fotógrafo y guardián de la gran biblioteca de artículos. A veces llevo una espada.PGP Fingerprint: BA3C91077C1CF6A7C6133D7CD3C89018CB814014|PGP KeyResponder13 respuestasLeave a reply