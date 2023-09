The Assembled doc is a fantastic watch but there are a few glaring omissions in terms of behind-the-scenes. Mainly, there’s not a single mention of Groot. Not who plays him on set, not Vin Diesel, nothing.

And even worse, there’s no mention at all— and only a few fleeting glances— of how Gunn created Rocket’s friends, Lylla, Teefs, and Floor. How are they not a part of this?