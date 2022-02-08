Los Oscar volverán el mes que viene en su segundo año tras el confinamiento y la lista de nominados para la 94ª ceremonia anual ya está aquí. La lista de películas de este año incluye Belfast, Dune, Drive My Car, Licorice Pizza, The Power Of The Dog, The Lost Daughter y King Richard, entre otras.
El año pasado, la ceremonia de entrega de premios se trasladó desde su sede habitual en el lujoso Teatro Dolby a la Union Station, en el centro de Los Ángeles. La medida era una forma de mitigar la propagación de COVID-19. Este año, sin embargo, los Oscar volverán a Hollywood Blvd.
Aunque la ceremonia de los Oscar está volviendo a la normalidad de alguna manera, todavía hay un par de grandes cambios guardados para esa noche. Este año, hay 10 películas nominadas a Mejor Película. En los últimos años, ha habido alrededor de ocho o nueve nominados a Mejor Película.
¿El otro cambio? Bueno, aunque la ceremonia anual no haya tenido anfitrión en los últimos años, la Academia ha prometido el regreso de los maestros de ceremonias otra vez. Sin embargo, aún no se ha anunciado ningún presentador oficial.
Según Variety, tanto Amy Poehler como Tina Fey han sido contactadas. Cuando se le preguntó sobre el posible trabajo de anfitrión, Poehler fue bastante evasiva. “Es un momento interesante. Así que, quién sabe…” , dijo Poehler al medio en una entrevista sobre su documental en Sundance. “Se siente como si estuviera fluyendo en todos los sentidos. Estoy abierta a todas las cosas. Trato de mantener una mente abierta a todas las cosas”.
Este año, los nominados a los Oscar fueron anunciados en un evento dirigido por Tracee Ellis Ross y Leslie Jordan. La 94.ª ceremonia de los Premios de la Academia emitirá el 27 de marzo.
Esta es la lista de nominados al Oscar de 2022:
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power Of The Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Mejor guion adaptado
- Coda
- Dune
- Drive My Car
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power Of The Dog
Mejor guion original
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person In The World
Mejor actor de reparto
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Jesse Plemons, The Power Of The Dog
- Troy Kotsur, Coda
- J.K. Simmons, Being The Ricardos
- Kodi Smit- McPhee, The Power of The Dog
Mejor película animada
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells Vs. The Machines
- Raya And The Last Dragon
Mejor película internacional
- Drive My Car
- Flee
- The Hand Of God
- Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom
- The Worst Person In The World
Mejor actor
- Javier Bardem, Being The Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of The Dog
- Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor actriz
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Mejor director
- Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
- Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi
- Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
- The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion
- West Side Story, Steven Spielberg
Mejor película
- Belfast
- Coda
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- The Power Of The Dog
- Drive My Car
- King Richard
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story