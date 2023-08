9 errores que los científicos quieren que usted elimine de inmediato

Wasps are bad enough, and the invasive ones are even worse. They have the audacity to be yellow, like bumble bees, but they are so much more aggressive and can sting repeatedly. German yellowjackets are currently found in northeastern states and throughout the West Coast, according to Penn State Extension. They made it to the U.S. sometime in the 1970s and are pushing out some native wasp species, according to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.



They tend to make their nests in walls and attics. This insect scavenges for protein, so if there are any deli meats at an outdoor picnic, these critters are going to hover.