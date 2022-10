Crockpot Electric Lunch Box

Personal and portable

Is it just me or does the microwave sort of ruin leftovers? It leaves a lot of food a watery mess and doesn’t always cook through everything evenly. You can avoid that entirely with this Crockpot electric lunch box. This 20-oz portable food warmer is perfect for taking soups, chili, and more with you and then warming it up when you’re ready to eat. It’s dishwasher friendly for easy cleaning and has a tight-sealing lid to prevent spills when taking it on the go.