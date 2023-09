. Murdoch le diría a Dominion que desearía haber sido “más fuerte al denunciar” las acusaciones de fraude electoral de Trump, pero el ejecutivo había estado trabajando activamente con Trump hasta el punto de entregar a la campaña de Trump los planes publicitarios de Biden . Murdoch había presuntamente ordenado a su empresa a despedir a un reportero quien llamó a Arizona para Biden después del cierre de las urnas. was tapped to lead the new initiative that would focus on gaming and virtual/augmented reality productions both at home and at amusement parks.

For this new push into a pre-metaverse VR mission, FoxNext brought in the studio behind the excellent 2014 survival horror game Alien Isolation. The first properties on the new studio’s plate surrounded major franchises like Alien and Planet of the Apes. Stranger still, the studio was trying to cook up an Alien game that at one point was supposed to be a MMO shooter.

The company did pump out at least one VR “experience” called Alien: Descent. According to a video taken from the Orange Mall in Orange County, California, players strapped up with arm and leg tracking components along with the VR headset to shoot up some aliens. That site has long since closed.

One of their first projects was actually a mobile game, Marvel Strike Force. The company would help publish a few other mobile and licensed titles.

As mentioned before, Disney finally acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019, and Mehta returned to Disney. FoxNext Games itself was sold off to the mobile game publisher Scopely. All together, FoxNext is dead, and all the games assigned to the company have been pushed off on other developers.