Hands-on With the Apple Watch's New Double Tap Gesture

Todo Smartwatch debe tener el gesto de doble toque del Apple Watch Además, un vistazo a algunas de las nuevas correas de reloj y al Apple Watch Ultra 2. . But despite detesting the size of the 45mm Apple Watch Series 9, I didn’t think the Ultra 2 was so bad. I was struck by how light it felt on my wrist. The titanium chassis certainly helps, which is also what makes the iPhone 15 Pro feel more lightweight than its predecessor.



The insides of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 are similar to the Series 9, including an S9 chip, access to the double tap gesture, and on-device Siri. And like the Series 9, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is Apple’s brightest smartwatch display at 3,000 nits.