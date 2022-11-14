Aunque parezca increíble, el año 2022 llegará a su fin en pocas semanas, por lo que pronto comenzaremos a ver resúmenes de “lo mejor del año” en el mundo de los videojuegos. Pero quizás la gala más esperada por la industria es la noche de The Game Awards, los llamados “premios Oscar de los videojuegos”, y estos son los nominados en 2022.

En 2021 se coronó como mejor juego del año It Takes Two, el interesante y emotivo juego indie de los estudios Hazelight, liderados por el inconfundible Josef Fares (seguro lo recordarás por su emblemático “Fuck the Oscar” en unos Game Awards hace ya varios años). Este año, los candidatos al GOTY incluyen joyas como el espectacular Elden Ring, el esperado God of War Ragnarök y el querido juego del gatito, Stray.

De hecho, esos tres juegos se encuentran entre los más nominados este año. God of War Ragnarök lidera los Game Awards de 2022 con 10 nominaciones, seguido de Elden Ring con y Horizon Forbidden West con 7, Stray con 6 y A Plague Tale: Requiem con 5, además de juegos como Xenoblade Chronicles 3, SIFU e Inmortality con 3 nominaciones cada uno.



La ceremonia de The Game Awards 2022 se lleva a cabo el 8 de diciembre.

Nominados a The Game Awards 2022:

Premio al juego del año

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment )



Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment )



Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)

Mejor juego de acción

Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games / Nintendo)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision)

Neon White (Angel Matrix / Annapurna)

Sifu (Sloclap)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games / Dotemu)

Mejor juego de aventura y acción

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment )



Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment )



Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna)

TUNIC (TUNIC Team / Finji)

Mejor juego de rol (RPG)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

Live a Live (Square Enix / Nintendo)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak / Nintendo / TPCI)

Triangle Strategy (Artdink / Square Enix)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)

Mejor juego de lucha o pelea

DNF Duel (Arc System Works / EIGHTING / NEOPLE / NEXON)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (CyberConnect 2 Co. Ltd / Bandai Namco)

The King of Fighters XV (SNK / Plaion)

MultiVersus (Player First Games / WB Games)

Sifu (Sloclap)

Mejor juego de estrategia o simulador

Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games / Funcom)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan / Paris / Ubisoft)

Total War: WARHAMMER III (Creative Assembly / Sega)

Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios / Sega)

Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio / Paradox Interactive)

Mejor juego familiar

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales / WB Games)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan / Pari s / Ubisoft)

Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Mejor juego deportivo o de conducción

F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)

NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)

OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division)

Mejor dirección de juego

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment )



Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment )



Immortality (Half Mermaid)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna)

Mejor guión o narrativa

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment )



Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment )



Immortality (Half Mermaid)

Mejor dirección artística

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment )



Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment )



Scorn (Ebb Software / Kepler Interactive)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna)

Mejor música

Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring

Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök

Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger

Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Mejor interpretación o actuación

Ashly Burch como Aloy en Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney como Amicia en A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge como Kratos en God of War Ragnarök

Manon Gage como Marcel en Immortality

Sunny Suljic como Atreus en God of War Ragnarök

Mejor juego independiente

Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)

Neon White (Angel Matrix / Annapurna)

Sifu (Sloclap)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna)

TUNIC (TUNIC Team / Finji)

Mejor juego móvil

Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum / Respawn / EA)

Diablo Immortal (Blizzard / NetEase)

Genshin Impact (HoYovese)

MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios / Nuverse)

Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio / Perfect World / Level Infinite)

Mejor juego de realidad virtual o realidad aumentada

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Among Us VR (Schell Games / I nnerSloth)

BONELAB (Stress Level Zero)

Moss: Book II (Polyarc)

Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)

Mejor multijugador

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision)

MultiVersus (Player First Games / WB Games)

Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)

Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games / Dotemu)

Juego más esperado o anticipado

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software / WB Games)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Aqu í puedes ver el a nuncio de lo s nominados a The Game Awards 2022