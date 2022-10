Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Wireless earbuds

The Pros will get you active noise cancellation to remove any unwanted background noise from your listening experience and come with four sizes of tips to ensure they fit snuggly in your ears. The standard AirPods will get you 24 hours of listening time with the charging case while the AirPods Pro are going to get you up to 30 hours.