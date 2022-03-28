Después de un período previo muy largo y muy extraño que incluyó votos de los fans, categorías importantes eliminadas y mucho más, no sorprende que la 94 Entrega Anual de los Premios de la Academia fuera igualmente extraña, con algunos ejemplos como una versión alternativa de “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, Will Smith golpea literalmente a Chris Rock y mucho sobre Zack Snyder. Y, sin embargo, cuando se disipó el humo, las cosas salieron en gran medida como se esperaba. Desde nuestro punto de vista, el gran ganador fue Dune de Denis Villeneuve, que se fue a casa con seis premios Oscar, todos en categorías técnicas. Sin embargo, el gran ganador general de la noche fue Coda de Apple, que ganó la Mejor Película, junto con el Guión Adaptado y el Mejor Actor de Reparto.



Entre los otros ganadores en el género se encuentran Encanto a la Mejor Película Animada, Cruella al Mejor Diseño de Vestuario, No Time to Die a la Mejor Canción y Zack Snyder arrasando (sí, arrasando) en las categorías votadas por los fans, que incluyeron los mejores momentos de animación para Justice League de Zack Snyder y la Película favorita de los fans Army of the Dead. Aquí está la lista completa de ganadores.



Mejor Película

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Mejor Director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Rysuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Mejor Guión Original

Belfast - Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up - Adam McKay, story by McKay and David Sirota

King Richard - Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World - Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Mejor Guión Adaptado

Coda - Sian Heder

Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune - Jom Spaits, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion

Mejor Actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick... Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Mejor Actriz

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Coleman (The Lost Daughter)

Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kirsten Stewart (Spencer)

Mejor Actor Secundario

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (Coda)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Mejor Actriz Secundaria

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Mejor Película Extranjera

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Dune

Free Guy

Spider-Man: No Way Home

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Mejor Fotografía

Dune - Greg Fraser

Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen

The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story - Janusz Kaminski

Mejor Película Animada

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Dune - Jaqueline West and Robert Morgan

Cruella - Jenny Beavan

Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jaqueline Durran

Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira

West Side Story - Paul Tazewell

Mejor Banda Sonora

Don’t Look Up - Nicholas Britell

Dune - Hans Zimmer

Encanto - Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

Mejor Corto Animado

Affairs of the Art - Joanna Quinn and Les Mills

Bestia - Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Diaz

Boxballet - Anton Drykov

Robin Robin - Dan Ojari and Mikey Please

The Windshield Wiper - Albert Muelgo and Leo Sanchez

Mejor Corto de Ficción

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run - Maria Brendeland and Nadine Luchinger

The Dress - Tadeusz Lysiak and Maciej Slesicki

The Long Goodbye - Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

On My Mind - Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson

Please Hold - K.D. Davila and Levin Menekse

Mejor Documental

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (... Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Mejor Corto Documental

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Theree Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Mejor Sonido

Belfast - Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, Niv Adiri

Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Dough Hemphill, Ron Bartlett

No Time to Die - Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, Mark Taylor

The Power of the Dog - Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, Tara Webb

West Side Story - Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, Shawn Murphy

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Dune - Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell and Shane Vilau

The Power of the Dog - Grant Major and Amber Richards

The Tragedy of Macbeth - Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh

West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo

Mejor Edición

Don’t Look Up - Hank Corwin

Dune - Joe Walker

King Richard - Pamela Martin

The Power of the Dog - Peter Scibereas

Tick, Tick... Boom! - Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Major Maquillaje y Peluquería

Coming 2 America - Mike Marino, Stacey Morris, and Carla Farmer

Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, and Julia Vernon

Dune - Donald Mowat, Love Larson, and Eva Von Bahr

The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, and Justin Raleigh

The House of Gucci - Goran Lundstrom, Anna Carin Lock, and Frederic Aspiras

Mejor Canción Original

“Be Alive” from King Richard - Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto - Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from Belfast - Van Morrison



“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die - Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell



“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days - Diane Warren