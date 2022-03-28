Después de un período previo muy largo y muy extraño que incluyó votos de los fans, categorías importantes eliminadas y mucho más, no sorprende que la 94 Entrega Anual de los Premios de la Academia fuera igualmente extraña, con algunos ejemplos como una versión alternativa de “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, Will Smith golpea literalmente a Chris Rock y mucho sobre Zack Snyder. Y, sin embargo, cuando se disipó el humo, las cosas salieron en gran medida como se esperaba. Desde nuestro punto de vista, el gran ganador fue Dune de Denis Villeneuve, que se fue a casa con seis premios Oscar, todos en categorías técnicas. Sin embargo, el gran ganador general de la noche fue Coda de Apple, que ganó la Mejor Película, junto con el Guión Adaptado y el Mejor Actor de Reparto.
Entre los otros ganadores en el género se encuentran Encanto a la Mejor Película Animada, Cruella al Mejor Diseño de Vestuario, No Time to Die a la Mejor Canción y Zack Snyder arrasando (sí, arrasando) en las categorías votadas por los fans, que incluyeron los mejores momentos de animación para Justice League de Zack Snyder y la Película favorita de los fans Army of the Dead. Aquí está la lista completa de ganadores.
Mejor Película
Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Mejor Director
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Rysuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Mejor Guión Original
Belfast - Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up - Adam McKay, story by McKay and David Sirota
King Richard - Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World - Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier
Mejor Guión Adaptado
Coda - Sian Heder
Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Dune - Jom Spaits, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion
Mejor Actor
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick... Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Mejor Actriz
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Coleman (The Lost Daughter)
Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kirsten Stewart (Spencer)
Mejor Actor Secundario
Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (Coda)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Mejor Actriz Secundaria
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Mejor Película Extranjera
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Mejores Efectos Visuales
Dune
Free Guy
Spider-Man: No Way Home
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Mejor Fotografía
Dune - Greg Fraser
Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen
The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel
West Side Story - Janusz Kaminski
Mejor Película Animada
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
Dune - Jaqueline West and Robert Morgan
Cruella - Jenny Beavan
Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jaqueline Durran
Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira
West Side Story - Paul Tazewell
Mejor Banda Sonora
Don’t Look Up - Nicholas Britell
Dune - Hans Zimmer
Encanto - Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood
Mejor Corto Animado
Affairs of the Art - Joanna Quinn and Les Mills
Bestia - Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Diaz
Boxballet - Anton Drykov
Robin Robin - Dan Ojari and Mikey Please
The Windshield Wiper - Albert Muelgo and Leo Sanchez
Mejor Corto de Ficción
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run - Maria Brendeland and Nadine Luchinger
The Dress - Tadeusz Lysiak and Maciej Slesicki
The Long Goodbye - Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed
On My Mind - Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson
Please Hold - K.D. Davila and Levin Menekse
Mejor Documental
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (... Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire
Mejor Corto Documental
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Theree Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Mejor Sonido
Belfast - Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, Niv Adiri
Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Dough Hemphill, Ron Bartlett
No Time to Die - Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, Mark Taylor
The Power of the Dog - Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, Tara Webb
West Side Story - Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, Shawn Murphy
Mejor Diseño de Producción
Dune - Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos
Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell and Shane Vilau
The Power of the Dog - Grant Major and Amber Richards
The Tragedy of Macbeth - Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh
West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo
Mejor Edición
Don’t Look Up - Hank Corwin
Dune - Joe Walker
King Richard - Pamela Martin
The Power of the Dog - Peter Scibereas
Tick, Tick... Boom! - Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
Major Maquillaje y Peluquería
Coming 2 America - Mike Marino, Stacey Morris, and Carla Farmer
Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, and Julia Vernon
Dune - Donald Mowat, Love Larson, and Eva Von Bahr
The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, and Justin Raleigh
The House of Gucci - Goran Lundstrom, Anna Carin Lock, and Frederic Aspiras
Mejor Canción Original
“Be Alive” from King Richard - Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto - Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down to Joy” from Belfast - Van Morrison
“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die - Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days - Diane Warren