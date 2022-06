Breville Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine

Barista Grade Coffee at Home

Brew 4 different cup sizes at the touch of a button - Espresso (1.35 oz) Double Espresso (2.7 oz), Gran Lungo (5 oz), and Coffee (7.7 oz) . Pour over ice to create your favorite iced coffee and latte drinks.Brew the perfect single serve coffee or espresso drink time after time thanks to Nespresso's Centrifusion technology using barcodes to deliver the best in-cup results including the perfect crema for large coffee cup sizes.