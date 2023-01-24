Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
Tecnología, ciencia y cultura digital
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Search
Cine y Series

Estos son los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar, Black Panther y todos los nominados en la edición número 95 de los Premios Oscar

By
Eduardo Marín
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023
Foto: AP Images (AP)

Ahora sí. Los nominados para la edición número 95 de los Premios Oscar han sido anunciados. La Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas se prepara para galardonar a lo mejor de lo mejor en el cine del último año, y la lista de películas favoritas está llena de joyas, incluyendo a Everything Everywhere All at Once como la más nominada.

Watch
Esta es la razón por la que todos los huracanes giran siempre en la misma dirección
December 15, 2022
Hemos ido a ver la cámara digital más grande del mundo y sí, es muy grande
November 20, 2018

La película protagonizada por Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis y Ke Huy Quan recibió 11 nominaciones a los Premios Oscar, incluyendo a mejor película. Le siguen la genial The Banshees of Inisherin y la película épica antibélica All Quiet on the Western Front con 9 nominaciones cada una, y después Elvis y The Fabelmans con 8 y 7 nominaciones, respectivamente. Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever y la taquillera Avatar: The Way of Water también se encuentran entre las más nominadas, con 6, 5 y 4 nominaciones, respectivamente.

En general, las nominaciones a los Oscar de este año parecen haber dejado a todos satisfechos. Incluso la esperada nominación a Brendan Fraser por su papel protagónico en The Whale se ha hecho realidad, y Angela Bassett ha sido la primera actriz (o actor) nominada por su actuación en una película de Marvel.

Advertisement

Para conocer a los ganadores tendremos que esperar al próximo 12 de marzo, día en el que se llevará a cabo la ceremonia de los Oscar.

Nominados a los Oscar 2023

Mejor película

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Women Talking

Mejor director

  • Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
  • Todd Field – Tár
  • Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Mejor actor

  • Austin Butler – Elvis
  • Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser – The Whale
  • Paul Mescal – Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy – Living

Mejor actriz

  • Cate Blanchett – Tár
  • Ana de Armas – Blonde
  • Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
  • Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
  • Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau – The Whale
  • Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor guion adaptado

  • All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Rian Johnson
  • Living – Kazuo Ishiguro
  • Top Gun: Maverick – Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer y Christopher McQuarrie
  • Women Talking – Sarah Polley

Mejor guion original

  • The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert
  • The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg y Tony Kushner
  • Tár – Todd Field
  • Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Dirección de fotografía

  • All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend
  • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – Darius Khondji
  • Elvis – Mandy Walker
  • Empire of Light – Roger Deakins
  • Tár – Florian Hoffmeister

Mejor película animada

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • The Sea Beast
  • Turning Red

Mejor película extranjera

  • All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)
  • Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
  • Close (Bélgica)
  • EO (Polonia)
  • The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)

Mejor vestuario

  • Babylon
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • The Whale

Mejor edición

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor diseño de producción

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans

Mejores efectos visuales

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor documental

  • All That Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • A House Made of Splinters
  • Navalny

Mejor cortometraje

  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

Mejor documental corto

  • The Elephant Whisperers
  • Haulout
  • How Do You Measure a Year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the Gate

Mejor corto animado

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Mejor banda sonora original

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans

Mejor canción original

  • “Applause” – Tell It Like a Woman
  • “Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
  • “Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • “Naatu Naatu” – RRR
  • “This Is a Life” – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor sonido

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top Gun: Maverick
Cine y Series