Estos son los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023

Ahora sí. Los nominados para la edición número 95 de los Premios Oscar han sido anunciados. La Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas se prepara para galardonar a lo mejor de lo mejor en el cine del último año, y la lista de películas favoritas está llena de joyas, incluyendo a Everything Everywhere All at Once como la más nominada.
La película protagonizada por Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis y Ke Huy Quan recibió 11 nominaciones a los Premios Oscar, incluyendo a mejor película. Le siguen la genial The Banshees of Inisherin y la película épica antibélica All Quiet on the Western Front con 9 nominaciones cada una, y después Elvis y The Fabelmans con 8 y 7 nominaciones, respectivamente. Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever y la taquillera Avatar: The Way of Water también se encuentran entre las más nominadas, con 6, 5 y 4 nominaciones, respectivamente.
En general, las nominaciones a los Oscar de este año parecen haber dejado a todos satisfechos. Incluso la esperada nominación a Brendan Fraser por su papel protagónico en The Whale se ha hecho realidad, y Angela Bassett ha sido la primera actriz (o actor) nominada por su actuación en una película de Marvel.
Para conocer a los ganadores tendremos que esperar al próximo 12 de marzo, día en el que se llevará a cabo la ceremonia de los Oscar.
Nominados a los Oscar 2023
Mejor película
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Mejor director
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
- Todd Field – Tár
- Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Mejor actor
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Mejor actriz
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor actor de reparto
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor guion adaptado
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Rian Johnson
- Living – Kazuo Ishiguro
- Top Gun: Maverick – Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer y Christopher McQuarrie
- Women Talking – Sarah Polley
Mejor guion original
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg y Tony Kushner
- Tár – Todd Field
- Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund
Dirección de fotografía
- All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – Darius Khondji
- Elvis – Mandy Walker
- Empire of Light – Roger Deakins
- Tár – Florian Hoffmeister
Mejor película animada
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Mejor película extranjera
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Bélgica)
- EO (Polonia)
- The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)
Mejor vestuario
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Mejor edición
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor diseño de producción
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Mejores efectos visuales
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor documental
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Mejor cortometraje
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Mejor documental corto
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Mejor corto animado
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Mejor banda sonora original
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
Mejor canción original
- “Applause” – Tell It Like a Woman
- “Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
- “Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- “Naatu Naatu” – RRR
- “This Is a Life” – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor sonido
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick