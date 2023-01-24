Estos son los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Ahora sí. Los nominados para la edición número 95 de los Premios Oscar han sido anunciados. La Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas se prepara para galardonar a lo mejor de lo mejor en el cine del último año, y la lista de películas favoritas está llena de joyas, incluyendo a Everything Everywhere All at Once como la más nominada.

La película protagonizada por Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis y Ke Huy Quan recibió 11 nominaciones a los Premios Os car, incluyendo a mejor película. Le siguen la genial The Banshees of Inisherin y la película épica antibélica All Quiet on the Western Front con 9 nominaciones cada una, y después Elvis y The Fabelmans con 8 y 7 nominaciones, respectivamente. Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever y la taquillera Avatar: The Way of Water también se encuentran entre las más nominadas, con 6, 5 y 4 nominaciones, respectivamente.

En general, las nominaciones a los Oscar de este año parecen haber dejado a todos satisfechos. Incluso la esperada nominación a Brendan Fraser por su papel protagónico en The Whale se ha hecho realidad, y Angela Bassett ha sido la primera actriz (o actor) nominada por su actuación en una película de Marvel.

Para conocer a los ganadores tendremos que esperar al próximo 12 de marzo, día en el que se llevará a cabo la ceremonia de los Oscar.

Nominados a los Oscar 2023

Mejor película

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Mejor director

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Mejor actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Mejor actriz

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor guion adaptado

All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Rian Johnson

Living – Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick – Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer y Christopher McQuarrie

Women Talking – Sarah Polley

Mejor guion original

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg y Tony Kushner

Tár – Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Dirección de fotografía

All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – Darius Khondji

Elvis – Mandy Walker

Empire of Light – Roger Deakins

Tár – Florian Hoffmeister

Mejor película animada

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Mejor película extranjera

All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Bélgica)

EO (Polonia)

The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)

Mejor vestuario

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Mejor edición

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor diseño de producción

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Mejores efectos visuales

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor documental

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Mejor cortometraje

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Mejor documental corto

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Mejor corto animado

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Mejor banda sonora original

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Mejor canción original

“Applause” – Tell It Like a Woman

“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR

“This Is a Life” – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor sonido