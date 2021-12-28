La cadena de televisión japonesa Asahi ha emitido recientemente un programa especial en el que han publicado los resultados de una peculiar encuesta en la que 50.000 jugadores japoneses han elegido sus videojuegos favoritos de toda la historia. Estos son los resultados.
- 100. Persona 3
- 99. Pokemon Platinum Version
- 98. Persona 4
- 97. Super Mario World
- 96. Romance of the Three Kingdoms
- 95. MOTHER
- 94. Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War
- 93. Persona 5 Royal
- 92. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate
- 91. Street Fighter II
- 90. Final Fantasy VIII
- 89. Super Mario Galaxy 2
- 88. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
- 87. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
- 86. Monster Hunter
- 85. Dragon Quest VI: Realms of Revelation
- 84. Final Fantasy XI
- 83. Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past
- 82. Legend of Mana
- 81. Dragon Quest Builders 2
- 80. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- 79. Metal Gear Solid
- 78. Nobunaga’s Ambition: Zenkokuban
- 77. Mario Kart Wii
- 76. Kirby Air Ride
- 75. Animal Crossing: Wild World
- 74. Super Smash Bros. Brawl
- 73. Gran Turismo 4
- 72. Kirby Super Star
- 71. Dr. Mario
- 70. Monster Hunter: World
- 69. Super Mario RPG
- 68. Pokemon X / Y
- 67. Bloodborne
- 66. Ghost of Tsushima
- 65. Suikoden
- 64. Pokemon Heart Gold / Soul Silver
- 63. Final Fantasy III
- 62. Xevious
- 61. Super Smash Bros.
- 60. Pokemon Black 2 / White 2
- 59. Dead by Daylight
- 58. Animal Crossing
- 57. Super Donkey Kong
- 56. Super Mario Galaxy
- 55. Yo-kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits / Fleshy Souls / Psychic Specters
- 54. Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
- 53. Tales of the Abyss
- 52. The Legend of Zelda
- 51. Final Fantasy IV
- 50. Pokemon Ruby / Sapphire
- 49. Kingdom Hearts
- 48. NieR: Automata
- 47. Final Fantasy XIV
- 46. Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line
- 45. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
- 44. Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Online
- 43. Xenoblade
- 42. Persona 5
- 41. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa Heisei Reiwa mo Teiban!
- 40. Xenogears
- 39. Dark Souls III
- 38. Puyo Puyo
- 37. Final Fantasy IX
- 36. Pokemon Gold / Silver
- 35. Xenoblade 2
- 34. Final Fantasy V
- 33. Final Fantasy VI
- 32. Biohazard
- 31. Tactics Ogre
- 30. Apex Legends
- 29. Okami
- 28. MOTHER 2
- 27. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
- 26. Pokemon Black / White
- 25. Tetris
- 24. Pokemon Red / Green / Blue
- 23. Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- 22. Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- 21. Splatoon
- 20. Minecraft
- 19. Suikoden II
- 18. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
- 17. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- 16. Kingdom Hearts II
- 15. Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen
- 14. Pokemon Sword / Shield
- 13. UNDERTALE
- 12. Super Mario Kart
- 11. Pokemon Diamond / Pearl
- 10. Super Mario Bros. 3
- 9. Final Fantasy X
- 8. Chrono Trigger
- 7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- 6. Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation
- 5. Splatoon 2
- 4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- 3. Final Fantasy VII
- 2. Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride
- 1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
El dominio de títulos desarrollados en Japón es aplastante, pero es lo que tiene ser una de las mayores potencias del mundo en lo que a videojuegos (y consolas) se refiere. La mezcla de títulos muy antiguos con otros muy recientes también es curiosa. ¿A cuántos títulos de esta lista has jugado? [Asahi TV vía Gematsu]