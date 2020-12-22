Lo logramos, amigos. Llegamos a diciembre, comenzando oficialmente el invierno de 2020, que en realidad incluye solo un par de semanas de 2020, y la gran mayoría de los lanzamientos de juegos llegarán en el año 2021. ¿Qué jugaremos ahora que dejamos atrás este año infernal y pasamos a uno en el que, con suerte, mejorarán las cosas? Vamos a averiguarlo.
¡Las nuevas Xbox Series X/S y PlayStation 5 ya están aquí! Después de lanzamientos exitosos, además de mucha escasez de consolas y algunos bugs, estamos listos para que comience el desfile de juegos de la “próxima generación”. Este invierno verá el lanzamiento de un puñado de juegos multiplataforma con versiones dedicadas para el nuevo y potente hardware, incluyendo una versión mejorada de Control, de Outriders de Square Enix y de Riders Republic de Ubisoft. También, en esta temporada las nuevas Xbox Series X por fin deberían recibir el anteriormente retrasado juego The Medium, mientras que los jugadores de PS5 obtendrán una versión mejorada de Nioh 2. En Switch nos llenará de alegría la llegada de Super Mario 3D World.
Cabe destacar que, aunque nos estamos adentrando en la nueva generación, todos los juegos listados para Xbox One y PS4 también funcionarán en Xbox Series X/S y en PS5. En la lista los juegos listados para las nuevas consolas son títulos que tienen versiones dedicadas para X/S y PS5.
22 de diciembre
- Override 2: Super Mech League | PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One y Xbox Series X/S
23 de diciembre
- Super Meat Boy Forever | PC y Switch
25 de diciembre
- BIT.TRIP CORE | Switch
- BIT.TRIP FLUX | Switch
- BIT.TRIP RUNNER | Switch
- BIT.TRIP VOID | Switch
7 de enero
- Iris.Fall | PS4, Switch y Xbox One
14 de enero
- Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition | PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch y Xbox One
20 de enero
- Hitman III | PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One y Xbox Series X/S
26 de enero
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy | PC, PS4 y Switch
- Cyber Shadow | PC, PS4, Switch y Xbox One
28 de enero
- The Medium | PC y Xbox Series
- Heaven’s Vault | Switch
29 de enero
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne | PC y Switch
2 de febrero
- Control | PS5 y Xbox Series X/S
- Outriders | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One y Xbox Series X/S
- Ys Ix: Monstrom Nox | PC, PS4 y Switch
4 de febrero
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood | PC. PS4, PS5, Xbox One y Xbox Series X/S
5 de febrero
- Nioh 2: Complete Edition | PC y PS5
11 de febrero
- Little Nightmares II | PC, PS4, Switch y Xbox One
12 de febrero
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury | Switch
16 de febrero
- Azur Lane: Crosswave | Switch
22 de febrero
- Persona 5 Strikers | PC, PS4 y Switch
25 de febrero
- Ghost ‘n Goblins Resurrection | Switch
- Riders Republic | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One y Xbox Series X/S
26 de febrero
- Bravely Default II | Switch
2 de marzo
- Harvest Moon: One World | PS4 y Switch
18 de marzo
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake | PC, PS4 y Xbox One