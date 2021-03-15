Estos son todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2021

2020 fue el año en el que comenzó una pandemia mundial de la que aún no nos recuperamos, pero incluso con incontables retrasos en cartelera, muchas películas se estrenaron, de algún modo u otro. Y estas estarán nominadas a los Oscar.
La Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas ha anunciado los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2021, la edición número 93 de la ceremonia, que tras posponer el evento, por fin ya tenemos nominados y fecha en la que se llevará a cabo la ceremonia.
Entre los favoritos este año tenemos películas como Nomadland, protagonizada por la dos veces ganadora del Oscar Frances McDormand y dirigida por Chloé Zhao; Sound of Metal, protagonizada por Riz Ahmed; Mank, protagonizada por Gary Oldman; y Minari, la película coreano–americana protagonizada por Steven Yeun, entre otros. Casualmente, todos los actores que mencionamos anteriormente también están nominados al Oscar en sus respectivas categorías.
2020 fue un año muy complicado a nivel mundial, y en 2021 todavía todo el mundo está trabajando para salir de esta pandemia. Aún así, como cada año, pronto podremos nuevamente celebrar lo mejor de lo mejor en el cine.
Los ganadores los conoceremos el próximo 25 de abril.
Nominados a los Oscar 2021
Mejor película
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor director
- Thomas Vinterburg – Another Round
- Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher – Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
- Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Mejor actor
- Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins – The Father
- Gary Oldman – Mank
- Steven Yeun – Minari
Mejor actriz
- Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Mejor actor de reparto
- Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami
- Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
- LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman – The Father
- Amanda Seyfried – Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
Mejor guion adaptado
- Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja y Dan Swimer – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller – The Father
- Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
- Kemp Powers – One Night in Miami
- Ramin Bahrani – The White Tiger
Mejor guion original
- Guión por Will Berson y Shaka King. Historia por Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas y Keith Lucas – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
- Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
- Guión por Darius Marder y Abraham Marder. Historia por Darius Marder y Derek Cianfrance – Sound of Metal
- Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Dirección de fotografía
- Sean Bobbitt – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Erik Messerschmidt – Mank
- Dariusz Wolski – News of the World
- Joshua James Richards – Nomadland
- Phedon Papamichael – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor película animada
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Mejor película extranjera
- Another Round (Dinamarca)
- Better Days (Hong Kong)
- Collective (Rumania)
- The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)
- Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia y Herzegovina)
Mejor vestuario
- Emma
- Mank
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Mejor edición
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor diseño de producción
- The Father
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- News of the World
- Tenet
Mejores efectos visuales
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet
Mejor documental
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The Mole Agent
- My Octopus Teacher
- Time
Mejor corto
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers
- White Eye
Mejor documental corto
- Colette
- A Concerto Is a Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- A Love Song for Latasha
Mejor corto animado
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Opera
- Yes-People
Mejor banda sonora original
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the World
- Soul
Mejor canción original
- “Husavik” – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- “Fight For You” – Judas and the Black Messiah
- “lo Sì (Seen)” – The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
- “Speak Now” – One Night in Miami
- “Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor edición de sonido
- Greyhound
- Mank
- News of the World
- Sound of Metal
- Soul