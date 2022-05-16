A mediados del mes de junio por fin llegará la nueva versión de PlayStation Plus, que además de la posibilidad de jugar en línea, incluirá juegos por suscripción mediante descarga y streaming (esto último dependiendo del territorio) en distintos niveles. Ahora, sabemos cuáles son los juegos que incluirá el servicio durante su lanzamiento.
Sony asegura que durante todo el año 2022 (y en el futuro) estarán llegando juegos al nuevo PlayStation Plus en sus distintos niveles, pero para su lanzamiento contará con títulos exitosos de PlayStation 5 de sus propios estudios como Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Demon’s Souls y Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, entre otros, como los juegos exitosos de PlayStation 4 Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Bloodborne, Shadow of the Colosuss, Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War y Horizon Zero Dawn.
Estos juegos estarán disponibles para los niveles PlayStation Plus Extra y PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe, es decir, para los 2 mayores niveles de los 3 disponibles en el servicio.
Por otro lado, Ubisoft anunció que su servicio de juegos por suscripción, Ubisoft+, estará disponible como parte del nuevo PlayStation Plus en sus dos mayores niveles. Esto significa que el catálogo de PS Plus incluirá juegos como Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, For Honor, The División, Watch_Dogs, Far Cry 4 y South Park: The Fractured but Whole, entre otros de la compañía.
Otros juegos 3rd Party que estarán disponibles en PlayStation Plus incluyen NBA2K22, Outer Wilds, Red Dead Redemption 2, SoulCalibur 6 y Final Fantasy XV. También estarán disponibles juegos clásicos de PS2 y PSP mediante descarga, o juegos de PS3 por streaming (exceptuando algunos territorios).
Apple AirPods Pro
Sounds good
Active Noise Cancellation to help you stay immersed, feature other modes of listening to suit your environment and adaptive EQ balancing.
El nuevo PS Plus llega a Latinoamérica, Estados Unidos y Canadá el 13 de junio, y llega a España y el resto de Europa el 23 de junio. [vía PlayStation]
Esta es la lista de juegos que estarán disponibles para el lanzamiento del servicio:
Juegos originales de los estudios de PlayStation:
- Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
- Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
- Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
- Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
- Death Stranding y Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
- Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
- Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
- Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
- God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4
- Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
- Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
- MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
- Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
- Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
- The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
Juegos de otros estudios:
- Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
- Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4
- Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
- Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
- Dead Cells | Motion Twin, PS4
- Far Cry 3 Remaster | Ubisoft, PS4
- Far Cry 4 | Ubisoft, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
- For Honor | Ubisoft, PS4
- Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
- Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
- Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole | Ubisoft, PS4
- The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4
- Tom Clancy’s The Division | Ubisoft, PS4
Juegos clásicos remasterizados:
- Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- FantaVision | SIE, PS4
- Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
- Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
- Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
- Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
- Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4
Demos de juegos (permiten jugar hasta 2 horas):
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5
- Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla, PS4/PS5
- Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5
- Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5