El otoño ya está aquí, y no es un otoño cualquiera. En un par de meses veremos el debut de dos nuevas consolas de última generación. Para rematar, este es uno de esos otoños en los que probablemente sea mejor idea quedarse en casa que visitar sitios cerrados y concurridos. Va a haber mucho a lo que jugar.
Si eres de los afortunados que ya ha reservado una PS5 o una Xbox Series X o S tienes muchas novedades por delante estos meses, pero los juegos para las consolas de nueva generación no son lo único en el menú. Hay también un puñado de títulos interesantes para amenizarnos la espera con las consolas actuales o el PC. Esta es la lista por orden de aparición de aquí a diciembre.
22 de septiembre
- Pendragon | PC
23 de septiembre
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition | PC, Switch
24 de septiembre
- Lost Ember | Switch
- Rivals of Aether | Switch
- Serious Sam 4 | PC, Stadia
25 de septiembre
- Mafia Remastered | PC, PS4, Xbox One
- Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
29 de septiembre
- Spelunky 2 | PC
30 de septiembre
- Baldur’s Gate (Early Access) | PC
1 de octubre
- Super Mario Bros. 35 | Switch
2 de octubre
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time | PS4, Xbox One
- Star Wars Squadrons | PC, PS4, Xbox One
6 de octubre
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition | PS4, Xbox One
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix | PS4, Switch, Xbox One
9 de octubre
- Ben 10 Power Trip | PS4, Switch, Xbox One
- FIFA 21 | PS4, Switch, Xbox One
- The Survivalists | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
13 de octubre
- G.I. Joe Operation Blackout | PS4, Switch, Xbox One
- Prinny: Can I Really Be The Hero | Switch
- Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood | Switch
16 de octubre
- Zoids: Wild Blast Unleashed |Switch
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
20 de octubre
- Amnesia Rebirth | PC, PS4
27 de octubre
- World of Warcraft: Shadowlands | PC
29 de octubre
- Watchdog Legions | PC, PS4, Xbox One
30 de octubre
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe | Switch
3 de noviembre
- Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia | Switch
6 de noviembre
- Dirt 5 | PC, PS4, Xbox One
10 de noviembre
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla | PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia
- Bright Memory | Xbox Series
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion | PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition | Xbox Series
- Fuser | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
- Gears Tactics | Xbox One, Xbox Series
- Observer: System Redux | Xbox Series
- Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin | PC, PS4, Switch
- Tetris Effect: Connected | Xbox One, Xbox Series
- Xbox Series S Console
- Xbox Series X Console
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon | Xbox Series
12 de noviembre
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla | PS5
- Demon’s Souls Remake | PS5
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion | PS5
- Destruction All-Stars | PS5
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition | Ps5
- Godfall | Ps5
- Observer: System Redux | PS5
- PlayStation 5 console
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure | PS5
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales | PS4, PS5
13 de noviembre
- Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory | PS4, Switch, Xbox One
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One
17 de noviembre
- Cris Tales | PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia
19 de noviembre
- Cyberpunk 2077 | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia
20 de noviembre
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity | Switch
3 de diciembre
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising | PC. PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia
4 de diciembre
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition | PC, PS4, Xbox One
8 de diciembre
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 | Switch
11 de diciembre
- Medal of Honor Above and Beyond VR | PC (Oculus and Steam VR)
19 de diciembre
- Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend | Switch
