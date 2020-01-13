Estos son todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2020

Los nominados a la edición número 92 de los Premios Oscar, los cuales celebran lo mejor de lo mejor en el cine, ya han sido anunciado, y los grandes favoritos este año son Joker con 11 nominaciones (incluyendo, cómo no, a Joaquin Phoenix en la categoría de Mejor actor), Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood con 10 nominaciones, The Irishman con 10 nominaciones y Parasite, la exitosa película surcoreana, con 6 nominaciones, entre otras.
Los ganadores los conoceremos el próximo 9 de febrero.
Nominados a los Oscar 2020
Mejor película
- Ford V Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Mejor director
- Martin Scorcese – The Irishman
- Todd Phillips – Joker
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
Mejor actor
- Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Adam Driver – Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Mejor actriz
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
- Siorse Ronan – Little Women
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
- Renee Zellweger – Judy
Mejor actor de reparto
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
- Al Pacino – The Irishman
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman
- Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern – Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh – Little Women
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Mejor guion adaptado
- Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
- Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
- Todd Phillips – Scott Silver, Joker
- Greta Gerwig – Little Women
- Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
Mejor guion original
- Rian Johnson – Knives Out
- Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
- Sam Mendes y Krysty Wilson-Cairns – 1917
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Bong Joon-ho y Han Jin Won; Historia por Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
Dirección de fotografía
- Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
- Lawrence Sher – Joker
- Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
- Roger Deakins – 1917
- Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Mejor película animada
- How To Train Your Dragon
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Mejor película extranjera
- Corpus Christi
- Les Miserables
- Pain And Glory
- Parasite
Mejor vestuario
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejor maquillaje
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Malificent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
Mejor edición
- Ford V Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
Mejor diseño de producción
- The Irishmaan
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
- Parasite
Mejores efectos visuales
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor documental
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
Mejor corto
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors’ Window
- Saria
- A Sister
Mejor documental corto
- In The Absence
- Learning To Skateboard
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk, Run, Cha-Cha
Mejor corto animado
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Mejor banda sonora original
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor canción original
- “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4
- “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman
- “I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough
- “Into The Unknown” – Frozen II
- “Stand Up” – Harriet
Mejor edición de sonido
- Ford V Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor mezcla de sonido
- Ad Astra
- Ford V Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood