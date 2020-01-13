Las ultimas noticias en tecnología, ciencia y cultura digital.
Estos son todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2020

Eduardo Marín
Filed to:Premios Oscar
Foto: AP Images.

Los nominados a la edición número 92 de los Premios Oscar, los cuales celebran lo mejor de lo mejor en el cine, ya han sido anunciado, y los grandes favoritos este año son Joker con 11 nominaciones (incluyendo, cómo no, a Joaquin Phoenix en la categoría de Mejor actor), Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood con 10 nominaciones, The Irishman con 10 nominaciones y Parasite, la exitosa película surcoreana, con 6 nominaciones, entre otras.

Los ganadores los conoceremos el próximo 9 de febrero.

Nominados a los Oscar 2020

Mejor película

  • Ford V Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Mejor director

  • Martin Scorcese – The Irishman
  • Todd Phillips – Joker
  • Sam Mendes – 1917
  • Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Mejor actor

  • Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Adam Driver – Marriage Story
  • Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Mejor actriz

  • Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
  • Siorse Ronan – Little Women
  • Charlize Theron – Bombshell
  • Renee Zellweger – Judy

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino – The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci – The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
  • Laura Dern – Marriage Story
  • Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
  • Florence Pugh – Little Women
  • Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Mejor guion adaptado

  • Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
  • Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
  • Todd Phillips – Scott Silver, Joker
  • Greta Gerwig – Little Women
  • Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Mejor guion original

  • Rian Johnson – Knives Out
  • Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
  • Sam Mendes y Krysty Wilson-Cairns – 1917
  • Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Bong Joon-ho y Han Jin Won; Historia por Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Dirección de fotografía

  • Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
  • Lawrence Sher – Joker
  • Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
  • Roger Deakins – 1917
  • Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor película animada

  • How To Train Your Dragon
  • I Lost My Body
  • Klaus
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4

Mejor película extranjera

  • Corpus Christi
  • Les Miserables
  • Pain And Glory
  • Parasite

Mejor vestuario

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejor maquillaje

  • Bombshell
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Malificent: Mistress of Evil
  • 1917

Mejor edición

  • Ford V Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Parasite

Mejor diseño de producción

  • The Irishmaan
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
  • Parasite

Mejores efectos visuales

  • Avengers: Endgame
  • The Irishman
  • The Lion King
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor documental

  • American Factory
  • The Cave
  • The Edge of Democracy
  • For Sama
  • Honeyland

Mejor corto

  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta Football Club
  • The Neighbors’ Window
  • Saria
  • A Sister

Mejor documental corto

  • In The Absence
  • Learning To Skateboard
  • Life Overtakes Me
  • St. Louis Superman
  • Walk, Run, Cha-Cha

Mejor corto animado

  • Dcera (Daughter)
  • Hair Love
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Sister

Mejor banda sonora original

  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor canción original

  • “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4
  • “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman
  • “I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough
  • “Into The Unknown” – Frozen II
  • “Stand Up” – Harriet

Mejor edición de sonido

  • Ford V Ferrari
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor mezcla de sonido

  • Ad Astra
  • Ford V Ferrari
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Eduardo Marín
Eduardo Marín

Redactor en Gizmodo. Tecnología, videojuegos, cine y televisión. Siempre cerca de una pantalla y una taza de café.

