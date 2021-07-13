Estos son los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2021

Los nominados a la edición número 73 de los Premios Emmy ya han sido anunciados. Este año, entre los mas nominados a lo mejor de lo mejor en la televisión, se encuentran joyas como The Handmaids Tale (21 nominaciones), Mare of Easttown (16 nominaciones) y las más recientes temporadas de The Mandalorian y The Crown (24 nominaciones cada una), entre otras.
La ceremonia de los Premios Emmy 2021 se llevará a cabo el 19 de septiembre.
Nominados a los Premios Emmy 2021
Mejor Serie de drama
- The Boys
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- The Mandalorian
- Lovecraft Country
- Pose
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- This Is Us
Mejor Serie de comedia
- Black-ish
- Cobra Kai
- Pen15
- Emily in Paris
- Hacks
- Ted Lasso
- The Flight Attendant
- The Kominsky Method
Mejor miniserie
- Mare of Easttown
- I May Destroy You
- WandaVision
- The Queen’s Gambit
- The Underground Railroad
Mejor Película para la televisión
- Uncle Frank
- Sylvie’s Love
- Oslo
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Mejor Actor Principal en drama
- Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
- Billy Porter – Pose
- Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country
- Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
- Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Mejor Actor Principal en una comedia
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
- Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
- William H. Macy – Shameless
- Kenan Thompson – Kenan
Mejor Actor Principal en una miniserie o película para la televisión
- Paul Bettany – WandaVision
- Hugh Grant – The Undoing
- Ewan McGregor – Halston
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
- Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton
Mejor Actor de Reparto en drama
- Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country
- Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Max Minghella – The Handmaid’s Tale
- O-T Fagbenle – The Handmaid’s Tale
- John Lithgow – Perry Mason
- Tobias Menzies – The Crown
- Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
- Chris Sullivan – This Is Us
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una comedia
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
- Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Swift – Ted Lasso
- Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Hacks
Mejor Actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para la televisión
- Daveed Diigs – Hamilton
- Jonathan Groff – Hamilton
- Anthony Ramos – Hamilton
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster – The Queen’s Gambit
- Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown
- Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You
Mejor actor invitado en una serie de drama
- Courtney B. Vance – Lovecraft Country
- Charles Dance – The Crown
- Don Cheadle – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Timothy Olyphant – The Mandalorian
- Carl Weathers – The Mandalorian
Mejor actor invitado en una serie de comedia
- Chris Rock – Saturday Night Live
- Dave Chappelle – Saturday Night Live
- Daniel Kaluuya – Saturday Night Live
- Dan Levy – Saturday Night Live
- Morgan Freeman – The Kominsky Method
Mejor Actriz Principal en una drama
- Emma Corrin – The Crown
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
- Mj Rodriguez – Pose
Mejor Actriz Principal en una comedia
- Aidy Bryant – Shrill
- Jean Smart – Hacks
- Allison Janney – Mom
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Mejor Actriz Principal en una miniserie o película para la televisión
- Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
- Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
- Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
- Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en drama
- Gillian Anderson – The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
- Emerald Fennell – The Crown
- Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Madeline Brewer – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Aunjanue Ellis – Lovecraft Country
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una comedia
- Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
- Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
- Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live
- Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
- Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una miniserie o película para la televisión
- Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown
- Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown
- Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
- Phillipa Soo – Hamilton
- Renee Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton
- Moses Ingram – The Queen’s Gambit
Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de drama
- Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mckenna Grace – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Claire Foy – The Crown
- Phylicia Rashad – This Is Us
- Sophie Okonedo – Ratched
Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de comedia
- Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Wiig – Saturday Night Live
- Issa Rae – A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Jane Adams – Hacks
- Bernadette Peters – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- Yvette Nicole Brown – A Black Lady Sketch Show
Mejor serie animada
- Big Mouth
- Bob’s Burgers
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
- The Simpsons
- South Park: The Pandemic Special