Estos son los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2021

Foto : Rich Fury ( AP )

Los nominados a la edición número 73 de los Premios Emmy ya han sido anunciados. Este año, entre los mas nominados a lo mejor de lo mejor en la televisión, se encuentran joyas como The Handmaids Tale (21 nominaciones), Mare of Easttown (16 nominaciones) y las más recientes temporadas de The Mandalorian y The Crown (24 nominaciones cada una), entre otras.

La ceremonia de los Premios Emmy 2021 se llevará a cabo el 19 de septiembre.

Nominados a los Premios Emmy 2021

Mejor Serie de drama

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Mandalorian

Lovecraft Country

Pose

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

Mejor Serie de comedia

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Pen15

Emily in Paris

Hacks

Ted Lasso

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Mejor miniserie

Mare of Easttown

I May Destroy You

WandaVision

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

Mejor Película para la televisión

Uncle Frank

Sylvie’s Love

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Mejor Actor Principal en drama

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Billy Porter – Pose

Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Mejor Actor Principal en una comedia

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy – Shameless

Kenan Thompson – Kenan

Mejor Actor Principal en una miniserie o película para la televisión

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton

Mejor Actor de Reparto en drama

Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country

Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella – The Handmaid’s Tale

O-T Fagbenle – The Handmaid’s Tale

John Lithgow – Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan – This Is Us

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una comedia

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift – Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method

Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Hacks

Mejor Actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para la televisión

Daveed Diigs – Hamilton

Jonathan Groff – Hamilton

Anthony Ramos – Hamilton

Thomas Brodie-Sangster – The Queen’s Gambit

Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown

Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You

Mejor actor invitado en una serie de drama

Courtney B. Vance – Lovecraft Country

Charles Dance – The Crown

Don Cheadle – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Timothy Olyphant – The Mandalorian

Carl Weathers – The Mandalorian

Mejor actor invitado en una serie de comedia

Chris Rock – Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle – Saturday Night Live

Daniel Kaluuya – Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy – Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman – The Kominsky Method

Mejor Actriz Principal en una drama

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Mj Rodriguez – Pose

Mejor Actriz Principal en una comedia

Aidy Bryant – Shrill

Jean Smart – Hacks

Allison Janney – Mom

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Mejor Actriz Principal en una miniserie o película para la televisión

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en drama

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Emerald Fennell – The Crown

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

Madeline Brewer – The Handmaid’s Tale

Aunjanue Ellis – Lovecraft Country

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una comedia

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live

Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una miniserie o película para la televisión

Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Phillipa Soo – Hamilton

Renee Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton

Moses Ingram – The Queen’s Gambit

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de drama

Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale

Mckenna Grace – The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy – The Crown

Phylicia Rashad – This Is Us

Sophie Okonedo – Ratched

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de comedia

Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig – Saturday Night Live

Issa Rae – A Black Lady Sketch Show

Jane Adams – Hacks

Bernadette Peters – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Yvette Nicole Brown – A Black Lady Sketch Show

Mejor serie animada