Cine y Series

Estos son los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2021

The Crown, the Mandalorian, WandaVision y The Handmaid's Tale son las series favoritas, con más nominaciones

eduardomarin
Eduardo Marín
Imagen para el artículo titulado Estos son los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2021
Foto: Rich Fury (AP)

Los nominados a la edición número 73 de los Premios Emmy ya han sido anunciados. Este año, entre los mas nominados a lo mejor de lo mejor en la televisión, se encuentran joyas como The Handmaids Tale (21 nominaciones), Mare of Easttown (16 nominaciones) y las más recientes temporadas de The Mandalorian y The Crown (24 nominaciones cada una), entre otras.

La ceremonia de los Premios Emmy 2021 se llevará a cabo el 19 de septiembre.

Nominados a los Premios Emmy 2021

Mejor Serie de drama

  • The Boys
  • Bridgerton
  • The Crown
  • The Mandalorian
  • Lovecraft Country
  • Pose
  • The Handmaid’s Tale
  • This Is Us

Mejor Serie de comedia

  • Black-ish
  • Cobra Kai
  • Pen15
  • Emily in Paris
  • Hacks
  • Ted Lasso
  • The Flight Attendant
  • The Kominsky Method

Mejor miniserie

  • Mare of Easttown
  • I May Destroy You
  • WandaVision
  • The Queen’s Gambit
  • The Underground Railroad

Mejor Película para la televisión

  • Uncle Frank
  • Sylvie’s Love
  • Oslo
  • Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
  • Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Mejor Actor Principal en drama

  • Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton
  • Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
  • Billy Porter – Pose
  • Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country
  • Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
  • Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Mejor Actor Principal en una comedia

  • Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
  • Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
  • Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
  • William H. Macy – Shameless
  • Kenan Thompson – Kenan

Mejor Actor Principal en una miniserie o película para la televisión

  • Paul Bettany – WandaVision
  • Hugh Grant – The Undoing
  • Ewan McGregor – Halston
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
  • Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton

Mejor Actor de Reparto en drama

  • Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country
  • Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Max Minghella – The Handmaid’s Tale
  • O-T Fagbenle – The Handmaid’s Tale
  • John Lithgow – Perry Mason
  • Tobias Menzies – The Crown
  • Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
  • Chris Sullivan – This Is Us

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una comedia

  • Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
  • Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
  • Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
  • Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso
  • Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso
  • Jeremy Swift – Ted Lasso
  • Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method
  • Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Hacks

Mejor Actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para la televisión

  • Daveed Diigs – Hamilton
  • Jonathan Groff – Hamilton
  • Anthony Ramos – Hamilton
  • Thomas Brodie-Sangster – The Queen’s Gambit
  • Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown
  • Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You

Mejor actor invitado en una serie de drama

  • Courtney B. Vance – Lovecraft Country
  • Charles Dance – The Crown
  • Don Cheadle – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  • Timothy Olyphant – The Mandalorian
  • Carl Weathers – The Mandalorian

Mejor actor invitado en una serie de comedia

  • Chris Rock – Saturday Night Live
  • Dave Chappelle – Saturday Night Live
  • Daniel Kaluuya – Saturday Night Live
  • Dan Levy – Saturday Night Live
  • Morgan Freeman – The Kominsky Method

Mejor Actriz Principal en una drama

  • Emma Corrin – The Crown
  • Olivia Colman – The Crown
  • Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
  • Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
  • Mj Rodriguez – Pose

Mejor Actriz Principal en una comedia

  • Aidy Bryant – Shrill
  • Jean Smart – Hacks
  • Allison Janney – Mom
  • Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
  • Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Mejor Actriz Principal en una miniserie o película para la televisión

  • Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
  • Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
  • Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
  • Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
  • Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en drama

  • Gillian Anderson – The Crown
  • Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
  • Emerald Fennell – The Crown
  • Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Madeline Brewer – The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Aunjanue Ellis – Lovecraft Country

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una comedia

  • Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
  • Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
  • Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live
  • Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant
  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
  • Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
  • Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una miniserie o película para la televisión

  • Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown
  • Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown
  • Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
  • Phillipa Soo – Hamilton
  • Renee Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton
  • Moses Ingram – The Queen’s Gambit

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de drama

  • Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Mckenna Grace – The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Claire Foy – The Crown
  • Phylicia Rashad – This Is Us
  • Sophie Okonedo – Ratched

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de comedia

  • Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live
  • Kristen Wiig – Saturday Night Live
  • Issa Rae – A Black Lady Sketch Show
  • Jane Adams – Hacks
  • Bernadette Peters – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
  • Yvette Nicole Brown – A Black Lady Sketch Show

Mejor serie animada

  • Big Mouth
  • Bob’s Burgers
  • Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
  • The Simpsons
  • South Park: The Pandemic Special
