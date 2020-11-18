Las ultimas noticias en tecnología, ciencia y cultura digital.
Estos son los nominados a The Game Awards 2020: los mejores juegos del año

eduardomarin
Eduardo Marín
Filed to:GOTY
GOTYthe game awardsjuego del añomejores videojuegosvideojuegosthe last of us part iighost of tsushimafinal fantasy vii: Remakeanimal crossing: new horizons
Imagen: The Game Awards.

Se acerca el final de este complicado año 2020, por lo que los organizadores y el jurado de The Game Awards han decidido que era el momento de anunciar a los nominados a mejor juego del año, y entre los favoritos se encuentran The Last of Us Part 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons y Hades, entre otros.

En general, The Last of Us Part II ha logrado hacerse con 10 nominaciones, pero tanto ese juego como Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima y Hades son considerados los favoritos del año. Hades, de hecho, sería la gran sorpresa, de llevarse el premio a la mayor categoría, el preciado GOTY. También destacan las nominaciones a Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Doom Eternal y Fall Guys en diferentes categorias, entre otros.

Tendremos que esperar al próximo 10 de diciembre para saber qué juegos serán coronados en las diferentes categorías, y cuáles anuncios de nuevos juegos serán revelados durante el evento.

Nominados a The Game Awards 2020:

Premio al juego del año

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
  • The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Doom Eternal (id Software / Bethesda)
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)

Mejor juego de acción

  • Doom Eternal (id Software / Bethesda)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
  • Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)

Mejor juego de aventura y acción

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn / Electronic Arts)
  • The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Mejor juego de rol (RPG)

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix)
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Sega)
  • Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
  • Persona 5 Royal (Atlus, P Studios)
  • Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment / Koch)

Mejor juego de lucha o pelea

  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works / Cygames)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 – Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios / WB Games)
  • Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition (Dimps / Capcom)
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[cl-r] (French Bread / Arc System Works)
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai-Namco)

Mejor juego de estrategia o simulador

  • Crusader Kings 3 (Paradox Development Studio / Paradox)
  • Desperados 3 (Mimimi Games / THQN)
  • Gears Tactics (Splash Damage / The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo / Xbox Game Studios)
  • XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis / 2K Games)

Mejor juego familiar

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob / Activision)
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver)
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
  • Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang / Double Eleven / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios / Nintendo)

Mejor juego deportivo o de conducción

  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions / Activision)
  • Dirt 5 (Codemasters Cheshire / Codemasters)
  • F1 2020 (Codemasters)
  • FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)
  • NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts / 2K Games)

Mejor dirección de juego

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Mejor guión o narrativa

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (por George Kamitani – Vanillaware / Atlus–Sega)
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake (por Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano – Square Enix)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (por Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos – Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Hades (por Greg Kasavin – Supergiant Games)
  • The Last of Us Part 2 (por Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross – Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Mejor dirección artística

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
  • The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Mejor música

  • Doom Eternal (Mick Gordon)
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)
  • Hades (Darren Korb)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)
  • The Last of Us Part 2 (Gustavo Santaolalla, Mac Quale)

Mejor interpretación o actuación

  • Ashley Johnson como Ellie en The Last of Us Part 2
  • Laura Bailey como Abby en The Last of Us Part 2
  • Daisuke Tsuji como Jin Sakai en Ghost of Tsushima
  • Logan Cunningham como Hades en Hades
  • Nadji Jeter como Miles Morales en Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Mejor juego independiente

  • Carrion (Phobia Game Studio)
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)
  • Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Mejor juego móvil

  • Among Us (InnerSloth)
  • Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios / Activision)
  • Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
  • Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
  • Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority)

Mejor juego de realidad virtual o realidad aumentada

  • Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Camoflaj / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts)
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

Mejor multijugador

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
  • Among Us (InnerSloth)
  • Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Raven / Activision)
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

[vía The Game Awards]

Eduardo Marín

Redactor en Gizmodo. Tecnología, videojuegos, cine y televisión. Siempre cerca de una pantalla y una taza de café.

