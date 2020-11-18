Imagen : The Game Awards.

Se acerca el final de este complicado año 2020, por lo que los organizadores y el jurado de The Game Awards han decidido que era el momento de anunciar a los nominados a mejor juego del año, y entre los favoritos se encuentran The Last of Us Part 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons y Hades, entre otros.

En general, The Last of Us Part II ha logrado hacerse con 10 nominaciones, pero tanto ese juego como Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima y Hades son considerados los favoritos del año. Hades, de hecho, sería la gran sorpresa, de llevarse el premio a la mayor categoría, el preciado GOTY. También destacan las nominaciones a Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Doom Eternal y Fall Guys en diferentes categori as, entre otros.

Tendremos que esperar al próximo 10 de diciembre para saber qué juegos serán coronados en las diferentes categorías, y cuáles anuncios de nuevos juegos serán revelados durante el evento.

Nominados a The Game Awards 2020:

Premio al juego del año

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Doom Eternal (id Software / Bethesda)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Mejor juego de acción

Doom Eternal (id Software / Bethesda)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)

Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)

Mejor juego de aventura y acción

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn / Electronic Arts)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Mejor juego de rol (RPG)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Sega)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Persona 5 Royal (Atlus, P Studios)

Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment / Koch)

Mejor juego de lucha o pelea

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works / Cygames)

Mortal Kombat 11 – Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios / WB Games)

Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition (Dimps / Capcom)

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[cl-r] (French Bread / Arc System Works)

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai-Namco)

Mejor juego de estrategia o simulador

Crusader Kings 3 (Paradox Development Studio / Paradox)

Desperados 3 (Mimimi Games / THQN)

Gears Tactics (Splash Damage / The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo / Xbox Game Studios)

XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis / 2K Games)

Mejor juego familiar

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob / Activision)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver)

Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang / Double Eleven / Xbox Game Studios)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios / Nintendo)

Mejor juego deportivo o de conducción

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions / Activision)

Dirt 5 (Codemasters Cheshir e / Codemasters)

F1 2020 (Codemasters )

FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)

NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts / 2K Games )

Mejor dirección de juego

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment )



Hades (Supergiant Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment )



Mejor guión o narrativa

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (por George Kamitani – Vanillaware / Atlus–Sega )

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (por Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano – Square Enix )

Ghost of Tsushima (por Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos – Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment )



Hades (por Greg Kasavin – Supergiant Games )

The Last of Us Part 2 (por Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross – Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment )



Mejor dirección artística

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment )



Hades (Supergiant Games)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment )



Mejor música

Doom Eternal (Mick Gordon)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)

Hades (Darren Korb)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Gustavo Santaolal la, Mac Quale)

Mejor interpretación o actuación

Ashley Johnson como Ellie en The Last of Us Part 2

Laura Bailey como Abby en The Last of Us Part 2

Daisuke Tsuji como Jin Sakai en Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham como Hades en Hades

Nadji Jeter como Miles Morales en Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Mejor juego independiente

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Mejor juego móvil

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios / Activision)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority)

Mejor juego de realidad virtual o realidad aumentada

Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment )



Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Camoflaj / Sony Interactive Entertainment )



Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts )

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

Mejor multijugador

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Raven / Activision)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver)

Valorant (Riot Games)

