Se acerca el final de este complicado año 2020, por lo que los organizadores y el jurado de The Game Awards han decidido que era el momento de anunciar a los nominados a mejor juego del año, y entre los favoritos se encuentran The Last of Us Part 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons y Hades, entre otros.
En general, The Last of Us Part II ha logrado hacerse con 10 nominaciones, pero tanto ese juego como Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima y Hades son considerados los favoritos del año. Hades, de hecho, sería la gran sorpresa, de llevarse el premio a la mayor categoría, el preciado GOTY. También destacan las nominaciones a Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Doom Eternal y Fall Guys en diferentes categorias, entre otros.
Tendremos que esperar al próximo 10 de diciembre para saber qué juegos serán coronados en las diferentes categorías, y cuáles anuncios de nuevos juegos serán revelados durante el evento.
Nominados a The Game Awards 2020:
Premio al juego del año
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Doom Eternal (id Software / Bethesda)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
Mejor juego de acción
- Doom Eternal (id Software / Bethesda)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
- Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)
Mejor juego de aventura y acción
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn / Electronic Arts)
- The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Mejor juego de rol (RPG)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Sega)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Persona 5 Royal (Atlus, P Studios)
- Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment / Koch)
Mejor juego de lucha o pelea
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works / Cygames)
- Mortal Kombat 11 – Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios / WB Games)
- Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition (Dimps / Capcom)
- Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[cl-r] (French Bread / Arc System Works)
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai-Namco)
Mejor juego de estrategia o simulador
- Crusader Kings 3 (Paradox Development Studio / Paradox)
- Desperados 3 (Mimimi Games / THQN)
- Gears Tactics (Splash Damage / The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo / Xbox Game Studios)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis / 2K Games)
Mejor juego familiar
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob / Activision)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
- Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang / Double Eleven / Xbox Game Studios)
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios / Nintendo)
Mejor juego deportivo o de conducción
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions / Activision)
- Dirt 5 (Codemasters Cheshire / Codemasters)
- F1 2020 (Codemasters)
- FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)
- NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts / 2K Games)
Mejor dirección de juego
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Mejor guión o narrativa
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (por George Kamitani – Vanillaware / Atlus–Sega)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake (por Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano – Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (por Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos – Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Hades (por Greg Kasavin – Supergiant Games)
- The Last of Us Part 2 (por Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross – Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Mejor dirección artística
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
- The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Mejor música
- Doom Eternal (Mick Gordon)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)
- Hades (Darren Korb)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)
- The Last of Us Part 2 (Gustavo Santaolalla, Mac Quale)
Mejor interpretación o actuación
- Ashley Johnson como Ellie en The Last of Us Part 2
- Laura Bailey como Abby en The Last of Us Part 2
- Daisuke Tsuji como Jin Sakai en Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham como Hades en Hades
- Nadji Jeter como Miles Morales en Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Mejor juego independiente
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
Mejor juego móvil
- Among Us (InnerSloth)
- Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios / Activision)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
- Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority)
Mejor juego de realidad virtual o realidad aumentada
- Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Camoflaj / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)
Mejor multijugador
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Among Us (InnerSloth)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Raven / Activision)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
